Japan Top Court Finalizes Ruling to Keep Isahaya Bay Gates Closed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court has finalized a high court ruling that floodgates built as part of the Isahaya Bay land reclamation project in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, can remain closed.

The Third Petty Bench of the top court, presided over by Justice Yasumasa Nagamine, ruled in favor of the government, rejecting local fishers' appeal against the Fukuoka High Court ruling handed down last year.

The top court made the decision by consensus of all five justices, effectively resolving the tangled legal situation involving court rulings with conflicting orders to open the gates and to keep them closed.

In 2010, Fukuoka High Court ordered the government to open the gates for five years. The ruling became final after the government decided not to appeal. As the government did not open the gates, however, it was required to pay money to the fishers.

In 2013, Nagasaki District Court issued an injunction against the opening of the gates, accepting local farmers' demand.

