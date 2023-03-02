Japan Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to 11,515

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan stood at 11,515 on Thursday, down by about 3,500 from a week earlier.

The country logged 70 new fatalities among COVID-19 patients the same day, while there were 141 patients with severe symptoms, down by 19 from the previous day.

In Tokyo, the daily infection count dropped by 120 week on week to 952. New fatalities totaled five. The number of severely ill patients under the Japanese capital's criteria decreased by two from the previous day to 11.

