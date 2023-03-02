Japan's Next Ocean Policy to Feature Decarbonization

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to promote offshore wind power generation under its next basic ocean policy as part of efforts for realizing a decarbonized society, informed sources said Thursday.

The government will emphasize the creation of a sustainable ocean under the new five-year policy starting in April, in addition to the comprehensive maritime security, the main feature of the existing policy, according to the sources.

Specifically, it plans to introduce legislation to allow offshore wind power generation facilities to be built in the country's exclusive economic zone stretching 200 nautical miles from the coast, aiming to produce 30 to 40 gigawatts utilizing floating wind farms by 2040.

Currently, offshore wind power generation is being conducted in territorial waters not exceeding the 12-mile limit.

The government regards this power production method as a key for achieving its carbon neutral target of reducing the country's greenhouse gas emissions effectively to zero by 2050.

