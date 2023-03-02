Google Japan Workers Form Labor Union amid Job Cuts Fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--A labor union has been formed by employees of Google LLC's Japanese unit for the first time, with massive job cuts by the U.S. technology giant sweeping across the world.

Members of the union told a press conference Thursday that they are demanding that Google Japan enter negotiations with the union this month.

It is feared that there would be massive job cuts by the end of the month, they said.

Tens of regular employees, including foreign engineers, became members of the union, organized as a branch of the Tokyo Managers Union.

In January, Google announced that it would cut about 12,000 jobs in the United States and abroad.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]