G-20 Foreign Chiefs Fail to Adopt Joint Statement

New Delhi, March 2 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies ended their two-day meeting in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Thursday without issuing a joint statement.

This was mainly due to a rift between Russia and Western countries over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Instead of a joint statement, the participants released an outcome document and a chairperson's summary.

The meeting was attended by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and others.

From Japan, Kenji Yamada, state minister for foreign affairs, attended the ministerial meeting in place of Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who was absent to attend parliamentary meetings in Japan.

