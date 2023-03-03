Japan to Give People's Honor Award to Tennis Giant Kunieda

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday decided to give the People's Honor Award to wheelchair tennis giant Shingo Kunieda.

Kunieda, 39, will be the first parasports athlete to win the prestigious award. The award ceremony will be held at the prime minister's office March 17.

"Through his daily hard work and rigorous discipline, he remained a leading figure in the world of wheelchair tennis for a long time," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference.

Kunieda also "made extremely significant contributions to the expansion of social recognition of parasports and the development of sports, inspiring dreams and excitement among many people and giving bright hope and courage to society," Matsuno added.

Kunieda has achieved a career Golden Slam of all four Grand Slam tournaments and the Paralympics.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]