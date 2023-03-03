Kishida Seeks Extra Measures to Tackle Soaring Prices

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday instructed the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, to consider additional measures to ease the impact of soaring prices.

Looking to the use of the government's reserve funds, Kishida called on the two parties to reach a conclusion by March 17. The fresh measures will come on top of the government's comprehensive economic package drawn up last October, which includes subsidies for reducing the burden of soaring power and gas bills.

Kishida issued the instructions at his separate meetings with LDP policy chief Koichi Hagiuda and Komeito policy head Yosuke Takagi. "Amid the recent surges in the prices of energy, food and animal feed, I hope measures will be explored again," the prime minister, also president of the LDP, said.

Hagiuda told reporters later that the LDP will begin work to compile ideas and report them to the government. "We will act while listening to the voices of the people on the ground," Takagi said.

Regarding financial resources, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference Friday that the government will "consider necessary additional measures, including through the use of reserve funds, to protect people's livelihoods and business activities."

