3 Arrested over Padding Rakuten Mobile Contracting Fees

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police arrested three people Friday for allegedly defrauding Rakuten Mobile Inc. of about 2.5 billion yen by padding contracting fees linked to the construction of cell phone base stations.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested Yuki Sato, 46, the former chief of Rakuten Mobile's logistics management department, Kazunari Mitsuhashi, 53, former managing director of Nippon Logistech Corp., a logistics company currently under the court-administered civil rehabilitation process, and Osamu Hamanaka, 49, president of transportation company Trail.

The three are suspected of repeatedly overcharging Rakuten Mobile as the company hurried to get mobile phone base stations set up. The MPD sees the possibility of the total amount defrauded reaching around 30 billion yen.

They were arrested for allegedly padding the amount of contracting fees for building base stations, including costs for chartering transporter vehicles, by about 920 million yen in late July 2021, leading Rakuten Mobile to transfer a total of around 2.5 billion yen to the bank account of Nippon Logistech.

The MPD has not revealed whether the three have admitted the charges.

