Japan Logs 10,486 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan came to 10,486 on Friday, up by about 4,200 from a week earlier.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country fell by 11 from the previous day to 130, while 74 new deaths were reported among infected people.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government reported 736 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Friday, up by about 300 from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria fell by two from Thursday to nine, while one new death was confirmed in the Japanese capital.

