Quad Foreign Chiefs Call Use, Threat of Use of Nuke Arms “Inadmissible”

New Delhi, March 3 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of the Quad nations of Japan, Australia, India and the United States said in a joint statement Friday that it is “inadmissible” to use or threaten to use nuclear weapons.

While avoiding directly criticizing Russia for keeping fighting war against Ukraine in the statement issued after their meeting in New Delhi, the ministers said that “the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible.”

They also said: “We underscored the need for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law, including UN Charter. We emphasized that the rules-based international order must respect sovereignty, territorial integrity, transparency and peaceful resolution of disputes.”

The statement made it clear that the Quad nations including India, which has not imposed sanctions on Russia, are opposed to Russia’s invasion of the neighboring East European country, pundits said.

Referring to the East and South China Seas, where China is increasing its military presence, the ministers reaffirmed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

