Russia Submarine Test-Fires Cruise Missile in Sea of Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--Russia's Defense Ministry released on Friday video footage apparently showing one of its submarines test-firing a Kalibr cruise missile from the Sea of Japan.

The footage has been edited, and it is unclear when the military drill was conducted.

The ministry said that the missile fired from the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky submarine hit a target set up in Khabarovsk in Russia's Far East over 1,000 kilometers away.

Kalibr missiles have been used by Russia's Black Sea Fleet in the country's invasion of Ukraine. Russia previously test-fired the same missiles in the Sea of Japan in April and November last year.

While the ministry has not disclosed where the drill was conducted, if the missile is capable of traveling over 1,000 kilometers, its range would include the Japanese archipelago and U.S. military camps in Japan.

