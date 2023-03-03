GSDF-Marines Joint Exercise Shown to Media

Newsfrom Japan

Tokunoshima, Kagoshima Pref., March 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force showed to the media Friday a landing drill on the island of Tokunoshima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, as part of the Iron Fist joint exercise conducted with the U.S. Marines.

It was the first Iron Fist drill held in Japan, after past drills were all held in the United States.

The Iron Fist exercise is designed to simulate defending and recapturing remote islands. By conducting the drill in a location close to the Nansei islands, the Japanese and U.S. sides aim to confirm their cooperation for defending the southwestern island chain and keeping China's increasing maritime presence in check.

The drill shown to the media was for practicing the retaking of an occupied remote island. Based on information from reconnaissance units, Japanese and U.S. units worked together to land troops.

Participating in the training were the GSDF's Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, stationed in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan.

