Average Pay Hike Demanded by Unions in Japan Tops 4 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--The weighted average of wage increases demanded by 2,614 member unions of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, in this year's "shunto" labor-management negotiations stood at 4.49 pct in a tally by Rengo as of Wednesday.

The average demand topped 4 pct for the first time in 25 years, when compared with final tallies in the past, according to Rengo.

The figure came as the nationwide labor group is calling for pay hikes of around 5 pct in the ongoing shunto negotiations.

Companies are apparently "moving to invest in human resources" against a backdrop of rising prices and labor shortages, Rengo President Tomoko Yoshino told a press conference on Friday.

The average amount demanded, including pay scale hikes and regular pay increases, came to 13,338 yen, up by 4,860 yen from the previous year.

