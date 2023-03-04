JAXA Delays H3 Rocket Launch to Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, announced Saturday that it will postpone the launch of the country's first H3 rocket from Monday to Tuesday.

Thick clouds are forecast to spread over the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Monday, possibly triggering thunderstorms, according to JAXA.

The new launch window is set for between 10:37:55 a.m. (1:37:55 a.m. GMT) and 10:44:15 a.m. Tuesday.

