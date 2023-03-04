Tokyo's Daily COVID-19 Infection Tally Falls to 795

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 infections in Tokyo fell by about 380 week on week to 795 on Saturday, while two new fatalities were reported among infected people.

In the Japanese capital, there were nine COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the capital's criteria, unchanged from the previous day.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]