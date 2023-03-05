GSDF Moves Vehicles to New Base on Ishigaki Island

Newsfrom Japan

Ishigaki, Okinawa Pref., March 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force on Sunday moved about 150 vehicles to its new base to be opened on Ishigaki Island in Okinawa Prefecture, amid protests by citizens opposed to the base.

Equipment believed to be launchers for surface-to-ship and surface-to-air guided missiles were also transferred.

The new Ishigaki base is scheduled to be opened on March 16, with about 570 troops, including a missile unit.

The island is the last piece to be covered by the Self-Defense Forces' initiative to strengthen deployments in the country's southwestern areas.

Since late last month, GSDF vehicles had been transported by civilian cargo ships to the port of Ishigaki and kept there.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]