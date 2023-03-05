Prince Hitachi Leaves Hospital after Surgery for Ureteral Stones

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prince Hitachi, the uncle of Emperor Naruhito, has been discharged from a hospital after undergoing surgery for ureteral stones, the Imperial Household Agency said Sunday.

The 87-year-old prince had been staying at the Japanese Red Cross Medical Center in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward since Wednesday, due to a fever. According to the agency, the fever was diagnosed as caused by inflammation from ureteral stones.

Currently, he has no fever, and there is nothing wrong with his physical condition, agency officials said.

The prince is scheduled to be hospitalized again in about two weeks to receive treatment to remove the ureteral stones from his body.

