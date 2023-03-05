Japan Confirms 8,668 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 8,668 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down by about 3,500 from a week earlier.

The country logged 29 new deaths among COVID-19 patients, while the number of severely ill patients stood at 132, up by one from the previous day.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo metropolitan government reported 705 new infections, a decrease of 105 from a week before.

In the Japanese capital, there were nine patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria, unchanged from the previous day. No new deaths were reported.

