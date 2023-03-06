S. Korea Announces Compensation Plan over Wartime Labor

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, March 6 (Jiji Press)--The South Korean government announced a plan Monday for an existing foundation to pay compensation to plaintiffs on behalf of Japanese companies sued over wartime labor, an effort to resolve a dispute that had plunged relations between the two countries to their lowest point.

The payments will be financed by donations from South Korean companies, including steelmaker Posco, that received Japanese economic assistance under the 1965 bilateral agreement on property and claims.

Before the compensation plan was announced, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told parliament in Tokyo that his cabinet upholds its predecessors' statements and documents on the country's history.

Seoul announced the plan after Tokyo rejected a South Korean request for donations to the foundation by Japanese companies.

Some plaintiffs may refuse to accept compensation payments by the foundation and take legal countermeasures.

