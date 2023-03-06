Japan Logs 75,043 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 75,043 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, down by some 19,000 from the preceding week.

The country had 33,279,183 cumulative cases as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of weekly cases, at 5,767, followed by Osaka, at 4,576, Aichi, at 4,323, and Kanagawa, at 3,638.

The country's COVID-19 death toll grew by 483 to 72,827 in the past week.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]