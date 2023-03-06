Japanese Olympic Wrestling Gold Medalist Sasahara Dies at 93

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Shozo Sasahara, a Japanese wrestling gold medalist at the 1956 Melbourne Summer Olympics and former president of the Japan Wrestling Federation, died Sunday, the federation said Monday. He was 93.

Born in the northeastern city of Yamagata, Sasahara started his wrestling career after entering university. He competed in the freestyle featherweight class.

He won a national title in 1953 and a world title in 1954.

His lower body strength helped him earn a gold medal at the Melbourne Olympics.

After retiring from competition following the Olympics, Sasahara demonstrated outstanding ability as a coach, serving as head of the federation's training committee and in other posts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]