U.S. Welcomes S. Korea's Compensation Plan over Wartime Labor

Washington, March 5 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday, local time, welcomed the South Korean government's announcement of a plan to resolve the Asian nation's wartime labor dispute with Japan.

According to the announcement, South Korea plans to have an existing foundation pay compensation to Korean plaintiffs on behalf of Japanese companies sued over wartime labor.

In a statement, Biden said that the Japanese and South Korean governments "are taking a critical step to forge a future for the Korean and Japanese people that is safer, more secure, and more prosperous."

Biden said that the plan to help resolve the dispute, which had caused Japan-South Korean ties to sour, marks "a groundbreaking new chapter of cooperation and partnership between two of the United States' closest allies."

Stressing his intention to strengthen ties between Japan, the United States and South Korea, Biden said that "our countries are stronger--and the world is safer and more prosperous--when we stand together."

