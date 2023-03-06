Honda's N-Box Stays Top Seller in Japan for 6th Month

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co.'s <7267> N-Box minivehicle remained the top-selling vehicle in Japan for the sixth consecutive month in February, industry data showed Monday.

The N-Box kept the top spot although its February sales fell 1.6 pct from a year before to 19,652 units after last year's brisk demand thanks to the launch of a partially remodeled version.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s <7203> Yaris subcompact came second, followed by Toyota's Corolla, according to the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association. The top three models were unchanged from January.

Five of the top 10 models in February were minivehicles.

In other categories, sales of Toyota's Yaris and Sienta minivan rose significantly. A remodeled version of the Yaris was launched in August last year.

