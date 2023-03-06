Japan, S. Korea to Resume Talks on Export Control Review

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and South Korean governments announced Monday that authorities from the two sides will promptly resume talks to review Japan's strengthened restrictions on exports of semiconductor materials to South Korea.

The South Korean government said that it will halt dispute settlement procedures it filed with the World Trade Organization over the export restrictions while such talks are being held.

The Japanese side agreed to resume the talks, after it had called for the suspension of the WTO procedures.

In July 2019, the Japanese government tightened controls on exports to South Korea of a total of three semiconductor-related items, including hydrogen fluoride, claiming that military diversion and other security concerns could not be dispelled. It also excluded South Korea from its "white" list of trusted trading partners qualified for preferential treatment in export procedures.

The South Korean side had called on the Japanese government withdraw the measures, claiming that they were put in place as retaliation over a wartime labor issue between the two countries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]