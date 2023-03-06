Wartime Labor Issue Already Resolved: Japan Firms

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese companies ordered to pay compensation for wartime labor by South Korea's Supreme Court stressed again on Monday that the issue has already been resolved.

Nippon Steel Corp. <5401> and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. <7011> responded to the South Korean government's announcement of a plan to have an existing foundation under its wing pay such compensation to plaintiffs on behalf of Japanese companies sued over wartime labor, the two companies said.

The two companies said they are not in a position to comment on the plan.

In 2018, the court ordered the two to pay compensation for labor provided by South Koreans requisitioned to work for them during World War II. Procedures are underway to sell the companies' assets in South Korea to raise money for the compensation.

The South Korean government's plan, if realized, will likely allow the two companies to avoid the asset selling.

