Future-Oriented Decision Made over Wartime Labor: Pres. Yoon

Seoul, March 6 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said Monday that the just announced plan to resolve his country’s wartime labor issue with Japan represents a determination to realize future-oriented bilateral ties, according to the presidential office.

The Japanese government, for its part, said it sticks to its past statements and declarations on its perception of history, following Seoul’s announcement of the plan to have an existing foundation pay compensation to plaintiffs in lawsuits on the issue on behalf of sued Japanese companies.

The development marked a big step forward for the two countries to mend their relations, which deteriorated after South Korean Supreme Court rulings ordering Japanese companies to pay compensation for labor provided by Koreans requisitioned to work for them during World War II became final in 2018.

Under the plan, the Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization by Imperial Japan, a public interest corporation, will pay the compensation.

The payments will be financed with donations from private companies, including South Korean steelmaker Posco, that received Japanese economic assistance under the 1965 bilateral agreement on property and claims. Japanese companies are not on the list of possible donors.

