Japan Posts 4,150 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan had 4,150 new COVID-19 cases Monday, down by some 1,000 from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by one from the previous day to 131, while 37 new coronavirus deaths were confirmed.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government recognized 335 new positive cases, down by 35 from a week earlier.

The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's criteria dropped by one from Sunday to eight, while one new death was reported.

