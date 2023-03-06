Keidanren to Mull Options to Improve Ties with S. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, will consider options to improve economic relations between Japan and South Korea, Chairman Masakazu Tokura said Monday.

The biggest business lobby in Japan and the Federation of Korean Industries are reportedly considering setting up a joint fund for young people.

At a press conference, Tokura said that many things, including such a fund, will be considered for a better future of the two neighboring nations.

On Monday, Seoul announced a plan to have a foundation pay compensation to Korean plaintiffs on behalf of Japanese companies sued over wartime labor. Tokyo has welcomed the plan aimed at resolving the thorny bilateral issue.

Tokura hailed Japan's response and said that the bilateral relationship "will be better."

