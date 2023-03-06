Japan Dept. Stores to Leave Mask Decisions to Shoppers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Four major Japanese department store operators will leave decisions on whether to wear face masks inside stores to shoppers from March 13, ending their mask-wearing requests, industry people say.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. <3099> will follow the government's policy of leaving face mask decisions to individuals both inside and outside buildings from March 13. Meanwhile, the company will continue to have their workers wear masks for the time being

Similar changes will be made by the other three--J. Front Retailing Co. <3086>, the parent of Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co., Takashimaya Co. <8233> and Sogo & Seibu Co.

Isetan Mitsukoshi and others will keep disinfectant dispensers, partitions and temperature monitors at their stores for the time being.

On Monday, retail giant Aeon Co. <8267> announced a similar mask policy change also starting March 13.

