Japan to Limit Refugee Status Applications

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday adopted a bill designed to limit the number of times a foreigner could submit applications seeking refugee status to two in principle.

The bill to revise the immigration control and refugee recognition law is aimed at preventing foreign nationals who have been ordered to leave Japan from staying at immigration facilities in the country for a long time.

The bill seeks to create an exception to a provision of the law that allows people who have applied for refugee status to stay in Japan.

Foreigners overstaying their visas or those who have committed serious crimes are detained at immigration facilities until they are deported. Some foreigners repeatedly submit applications for refugee status to avoid deportation.

As an alternative to detention, the bill calls for allowing such foreigners to stay outside of immigration facilities on condition that they have relatives or friends responsible for overseeing them. When necessary, security deposits will be required.

