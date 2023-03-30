FOCUS: Harassment Hinders Female Political Participation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--A lack of measures against sexual harassment at local assemblies remains a key problem hindering women from participating in politics in Japan.

According to the internal affairs ministry, women accounted for only 15 pct of all members of the country's prefectural and other local government assemblies as of the end of 2021. The situation has largely remained the same, with men still making up a large majority.

Efforts are underway to make it easier for female local assembly members to raise children while fulfilling their political duties. But only a handful of assemblies have tackled sexual harassment issues.

No More Silence

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]