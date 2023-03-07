Japan's New H3 Rocket Launch Ends in Failure

Newsfrom Japan

Tanegashima, Kagoshima Pref., March 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese space agency's attempt to launch the first model of the country's new flagship H3 rocket ended in failure Tuesday as its second stage engine failed to ignite.

The failure deals a major blow to Japan's space development program as the H3 is billed as a successor to the H-2A rocket, which was introduced in 2001.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, transmitted a signal to destroy the liquid-fueled H3 rocket 14 minutes after it was launched from the agency's Tanegashima Space Center in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima at 10:37 a.m. (1:37 a.m. GMT).

A destruct command was transmitted to the rocket "because there was no possibility of achieving the mission," JAXA said on its website. The rocket fell into the planned sea area.

The 57-meter-tall, two-stage rocket successfully separated the first stage powered by a newly developed main engine about five minutes after the launch, but its second stage engine failed to ignite.

