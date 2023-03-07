Japan, Romania Affirm Cooperation on Russia Sanctions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis agreed Tuesday that the two countries will strengthen their cooperation in imposing sanctions on Russia and supporting Ukraine.

Kishida and Iohannis also agreed to upgrade the Japan-Romania relationship to a strategic partnership.

The two leaders issued a joint statement highlighting the need to support Moldova, which sits between Romania and Ukraine, amid rumors that Russia is plotting against the regime there.

They also affirmed their countries' cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

At a joint press conference, Kishida said it is impossible to discuss the security of Europe and that of the Indo-Pacific region separately.

