Japan Govt Releases Broadcasting Law-Linked Internal Papers

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications on Tuesday released internal documents showing its exchanges with the prime minister's office over the interpretation of political impartiality under the broadcasting law.

According to the ministry, the documents are the same in content as the alleged internal papers of the ministry made public by Hiroyuki Konishi of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan last week, which he claimed to show how the administration of then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe applied pressure on the ministry over the legal interpretation. He said the documents were created around the time the Abe administration effectively changed how the government interprets the law in 2016.

Under its conventional interpretation of the law, the government had evaluated all programs of a broadcaster to determine whether it is politically biased. The communications ministry under the Abe administration introduced an additional interpretation that a single program would be enough to judge political impartiality in some cases.

Ahead of the ministry's release of the controversial documents, communications minister Takeaki Matsumoto told a press conference Tuesday that the papers unveiled by Konishi were all confirmed to be administrative documents of the ministry.

At the same time, the minister said, "There are parts where we either cannot confirm the accuracy of the contents or are unsure of the circumstances that led to the creation (of the documents)."

