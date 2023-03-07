GaaSyy Not to Apologize at Diet Meeting Wed. as Required

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese lawmaker GaaSyy said Tuesday that he will not attend a parliamentary meeting scheduled for Wednesday to hear his apology for his long absence from the Diet, Japan's parliament.

The House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, decided late last month to punish GaaSyy, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, by requiring him to apologize in an open meeting of the Diet.

The Upper House member, who is staying overseas, then notified the Upper House of his intention to return home and apologize as required.

On Tuesday, however, he decided not to attend Wednesday's Upper House meeting and informed the Upper House of the decision, sources close to him said.

In a live stream on social media on Tuesday, GaaSyy said he thought it was "too early" for him to return to Japan, noting that his safety is not guaranteed, even though lawmakers have immunity from being arrested by police during Diet sessions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]