Japan Logs 12,312 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 12,312 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, down by some 2,700 from a week before.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients stood at 124, down by seven from the previous day, while 85 new fatalities were reported.

By prefecture, the number of new infection cases was the highest in Tokyo at 989, followed by 752 in Aichi and 733 in Osaka. Wakayama saw the least at 48.

In Tokyo, the number of new cases dropped by 192 from a week before, while there were six new fatalities. The number of severely ill patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria stood at eight, unchanged from Monday.

