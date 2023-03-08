Japan Firms Moving to Raise Women's Motivation to Work

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese companies are moving to enhance female workers' motivation to work, aiming to close gender gaps and rejuvenate workplaces.

Shorter working hours and other systems designed to help female workers appear not to be enough, with a dearth of worthwhile jobs discouraging women from pursuing higher-paying managerial positions.

With this year's International Women's Day on Wednesday, Japan cannot afford to put off measures, as it ranks low among developing countries in international comparisons of gender gaps.

In the 2023 list of best workplaces for women compiled by Great Place to Work Institute Japan, the Leverages group, which provides temporary personnel services, ranked first among large firms in Japan.

The group holds project competitions across departments in which newcomers can participate, and has a scheme that allows junior employees to consult with seniors in a relaxed manner. Such measures are said to encourage female workers to return to work after childbirth, for the reason that they like their jobs.

