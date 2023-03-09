12 Years On: Fukushima Governor Vows Return of All Evacuees

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, March 9 (Jiji Press)--Fukushima Governor Masao Uchibori has reiterated his commitment to enabling all nuclear disaster evacuees wishing to return home to do this during the 2020s.

"We'll continue to demand that the central government take full responsibility until the very end for the full lifting of its evacuation order, taking into consideration the wishes of all affected local municipalities," Uchibori said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

In Fukushima, the so-called difficult-to-return zones, where entry is heavily restricted due to high radiation levels, remain near Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, where the triple meltdown occurred after the March 2011 powerful earthquake and tsunami.

Within the zones, the evacuation order has been lifted in stages for specified reconstruction areas, designated as bases for residents to rebuild their lives back home.

In addition, the central government plans to introduce in difficult-to-return zones new areas with relatively low radiation levels to which evacuees can return and restart living.

