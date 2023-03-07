U.S. Envoy Pins Hopes on Japan-S. Korea Wartime Labor Solution

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said Tuesday that the South Korean government's recently announced plan to resolve the country's wartime labor dispute with Japan is expected to materialize.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office just last year, has ample time to implement the plan, the ambassador said at a press conference.

Emanuel emphasized that the plan is based on an agreement between Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The ambassador suggested that "outside pressure" from North Korea and China has forced Japan and South Korea to realize that they "have more in common than diverge."

He also said that it is "very valuable" to normalize trilateral cooperation among the United States, Japan and South Korea.

