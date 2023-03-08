Japan Remains 2nd from Bottom in Glass-Ceiling Rankings

Newsfrom Japan

London, March 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan remained second to last for the seventh straight year in the 2022 rankings of 29 major countries on the role and influence of women in the workforce, the British magazine The Economist said.

Japan was ranked 28th in terms of the magazine’s glass-ceiling index, and South Korea was at the bottom. In the two countries, “women must still choose between a family or a career,” the magazine said.

Iceland topped the list, followed by Sweden, Finland and Norway.

Japan scored higher than the average of Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development members in four of the index’s 10 metrics, including the gender gap in the labor force participation and the cost of child care.

The country, however, scored below the OECD average in the remaining six metrics, such as the gender wage gap, and the representation in senior management and political jobs.

