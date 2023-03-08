5 Arrested in Japan over Gene-Altered Killifish Breeding
(Corrects the fourth, eighth and 10th paragraphs. A substitute story follows.)
5 Arrested in Japan over Gene-Altered Killifish Breeding
Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested five people for allegedly breeding killifish that are genetically modified to emit light without obtaining regulatory approval, in violation of the law regulating gene-altered organisms, it was learned Wednesday.
The five included Tomio Masuda, a 67-year-old killifish shop owner in Kasukabe in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo.
