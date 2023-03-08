Takaichi Refuses to Resign over “Fabricated” Documents

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--Economic security minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday refused to resign as a lawmaker over communications ministry documents that she has rejected as “fabricated.”

The documents suggest that the administration of then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, including Takaichi as communications minister, pressured bureaucrats to change the interpretation of political fairness under the broadcasting law.

Takaichi has indicated that she would resign if the documents were found to be true.

On Wednesday, she said at a House of Councillors Budget Committee meeting, “Why do I need to resign over incorrect documents?”

According to the ministry documents, Takaichi received a briefing from a senior communications ministry official on Feb. 13, 2015. She also had phone talks with Abe on the interpretation of political fairness under the law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]