Nissan Starts Testing Metaverse Auto Sales

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. <7201> and affiliate Nissan Tokyo Sales Co. started selling automobiles in a "metaverse" virtual world on a trial basis Wednesday.

In the metaverse world, customers can consult with sales staff and test-drive vehicles using their avatars. Tokyo residents can even sign purchase contracts there.

As the first Japanese automaker to launch a metaverse auto sales project, Nissan aims to use the virtual space to win more customers at a time when the number at real outlets is decreasing.

Customers need to access a designated website by computer or smartphone and choose their avatars' faces, body shapes and clothing before entering the Nissan Hype Lab virtual showroom. There, the avatars can move freely and check car interiors and exteriors.

Between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., sales staff working at real Nissan Tokyo Sales outlets answer questions from customers in the virtual world.

