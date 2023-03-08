3 Arrested over Prank Video at Conveyor-Belt Sushi Chain

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, March 8 (Jiji Press)--Police in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, have arrested three people over an online video of a person licking a soy sauce bottle at a restaurant run by conveyor-belt sushi chain Kura Sushi Inc. <2695>, it was learned Wednesday.

The three--Ryoga Yoshino, 21, a 19-year-old unemployed man and a woman who claims to be 15--are suspected of forcibly obstructing business.

The prefectural police have not revealed whether the suspects have admitted to the allegations.

According to the police, the three visited a Kura Sushi restaurant in Nagoya's Naka Ward on Feb. 3, and the 19-year-old man filmed Yoshino licking a soy sauce bottle prepared on the table with a smartphone, and posted it on social media.

They are suspected of thus forcing the chain operator to deal with customer complaints about the incident and carry out additional cleaning work at the restaurant.

