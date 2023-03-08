Japan Logs 11,722 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 11,722 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, down by some 2,100 from a week before.

The number of seriously ill coronavirus patients rose by four from the previous day to 128, while 63 new deaths were reported.

By prefecture, daily infection cases stood at 926 in Tokyo, 641 in Osaka, 580 in Aichi and 536 in Fukuoka.

Tokyo's new positive cases decreased by about 100 from a week before. There were eight severely ill patients under Tokyo's own criteria, unchanged from Tuesday.

