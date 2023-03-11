12 Years On: Minister Backs Nuclear Energy for Decarbonization

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura has vowed to promote the use of nuclear energy for stable energy supplies and decarbonization.

"Amid the ongoing global energy crisis, we will address the three challenges of stable energy supplies, decarbonization and economic growth," Nishimura said in a recent interview.

Pledging to promote energy conservation and boost the use of renewable energy, Nishimura voiced eagerness to "restart (idled) nuclear reactors, develop next-generation reactors and replace decommissioned reactors with new ones."

Japan has decided to quit the policy of slashing its reliance on nuclear energy adopted in response to the triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in Fukushima Prefecture following a massive earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011. Reconstruction efforts are still going on in the northeastern prefecture.

"We'll work (on the reconstruction) without forgetting the lessons learned from the accident even momentarily," Nishimura said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]