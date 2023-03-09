Yanmar to Pull Out of Russia Operations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--Yanmar Holdings Co. said Wednesday that it will withdraw from all business operations in Russia due to the war in Ukraine.

The Japanese agriculture machinery maker said it will cease operations at local subsidiary Yanmar RUS LLC early next month.

The company said it has "determined that it is not possible to continue our business in Russia under the current circumstances."

The decision to withdraw from Russia operations is unlikely to have a major impact on Yanmar's earnings.

Moscow-based Yanmar RUS had sold diesel power generators and agriculture pumps since 2014. It has suspended most of its business since March 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine.

