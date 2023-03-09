Japan Police Send Papers on Dead Suspect in Attack on Sociologist

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police sent papers to prosecutors Thursday on a deceased man suspected of attempting to murder sociologist Shinji Miyadai.

The man, Minoru Kuramitsu, who died last December at the age of 41, allegedly attacked Miyadai, a 64-year-old professor at Tokyo Metropolitan University, from behind with a knife at its campus in Hachioji on Nov. 29. The attack left Miyadai seriously injured.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department closed its investigation without finding a motive for the attack as a direct linkage between Kuramitsu and Miyadai has not been confirmed.

According to the MPD, three A6-size notepads believed to have been written about 15 years ago were found in Kuramitsu's home in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

The notepads contained criticism of scholars and intellectuals such as, "University lecturers should not aim to condescendingly lecture people."

