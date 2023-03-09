WHO Fires Japanese Doctor Kasai as Regional Director

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, March 8 (Jiji Press)--The World Health Organization said Wednesday that it has removed Japanese doctor Takeshi Kasai as regional director for the Western Pacific for his involvement in misconduct.

The WHO said that Kasai's "appointment has been terminated" after an investigation "resulted in findings of misconduct." He has been accused by WHO staff of racist and abusive behavior.

Kasai became regional director for the Western Pacific in February 2019 after serving as WHO representative in Vietnam. The WHO in August last year said he was taking leave.

