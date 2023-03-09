Japan Child Porn Cases Total 1,487 in 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--The number of child pornography cases detected by police in Japan in 2022 rose 2.0 pct from the previous year to 1,487, National Police Agency data showed Thursday.

Of the victims, 592 were junior high school students, 580 were high school students, 243 were elementary school students and 39 were preschool kids.

The number of child pornography offenders rose by 64 to 2,053. Of the offenders against people under the age of 18, those in their teens totaled 905, accounting for 40 pct. Offenders in their 20s stood at 464 and those in their 30s came to 308.

The number of offenders in their teens is on the rise, with high school student offenders accounting for 542 and junior high school student offenders totaling 215.

The largest proportion of last year's child pornography cases, or 38.8 pct, involved victims taking selfies, followed by cases of secret filming and photographing, which accounted for 16.9 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]